Pixel Buds Pro With ANC Coming in July, Priced at $199

Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro this week, the first Pixel-branded buds to feature active noise cancellation.

Google details that the Buds Pro will feature a “silent seal” that allows for a quieter listening experience, transparency mode for hearing the outside world without having to take the buds out of your ear, spatial audio support for select devices, as well as a Find My Device feature for each individual bud in case you happen to misplace one.

Pixel Buds Pro will be available in four colors starting on July 28 (pre-order begins July 21), priced at $199.

Sweet!