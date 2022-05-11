Google Teases the Pixel Tablet for 2023

Google just teased the Pixel Tablet for 2023, building upon all of the work the company is doing on the software side of things for larger screen devices. The timing seems perfect, so long as developers jump on board.

From the front, the device looks like a Nest Hub, minus the Hub. The rear features a single camera. Overall, it’s a very clean and Google looking tablet device. We’ll obviously learn more about it as we get closer to 2023. We’ve got a long ways to go.

Thoughts?