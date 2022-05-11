Droid Life

Apex Legends Mobile Launch Date Set for May 17!

1

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Originally, EA said that Apex Legends Mobile would launch ahead of this summer season. In my mind, that didn’t translate to mid-May, but this morning the publisher announced that the game will officially arrive on iOS and Android on May 17. LFG!

You can currently pre-register for the game on Google Play, allowing you to be notified as soon as the battle royale title goes live.

EA also released a new cinematic trailer to go along with the date announcement, so give it a watch. I’m excited. I won’t play it because playing these games on mobile is not even close to being as fun as it is on console, but I’m still excited.

Google Play Link

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
1  Comment

Back to Top