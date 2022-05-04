Mint Mobile, the popular prepaid wireless service that uses T-Mobile’s network, launched its first family plan today with prices as low as you could only hope to see from a traditional carrier.

The Mint Mobile Family Plan starts as low as $15/mo per line and the minimum number of lines is 2. You can mix and match the plans, which will jump the price above $15/line, but the idea here is that going from 1 to 2 lines doesn’t really change the price if you don’t want it to. You get the same cheap price no matter the number of lines.

Compare that to someone like Verizon, where you get the biggest discount once you hit 3 or 4 lines and you can see how this could be beneficial to a 2-person plan. You essentially get to mix and match individual plans to make your own family plan.

At $15/mo, Mint Mobile gives you 4GB of data to use per month. If you jump to $20/mo, the data increase to 10GB. Mint also offers an unlimited plan for $30/mo. All of the plans include unlimited talk and text with nationwide coverage, as well as both LTE and 5G connectivity. They also include free calling to Mexico and Canada, free mobile hotspot use with the data included in your plan, and WiFi calling.

So yeah, if you want a pretty reasonably priced prepaid option, here’s Mint Mobile for you with their new family plan. You can view all of their plans here.