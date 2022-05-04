T-Mobile is launching 15-day money-back trials of its Home Internet service, powered by the carrier’s 5G network. For those trying to find an alternative to their current ISP, this could be something to look into?

T-Mobile’s Home Internet has quite a few pros to it, such as no data caps, a low $50/month (with autopay) cost, super easy installation and setup (should take just 15 minutes), plus a lot of promotional goodies that T-Mobile includes for customers. For example, Home Internet customers are eligible for T-Mobile Tuesdays, 50% off a year of YouTube TV (requires Magenta Max plan, too), plus a ton more.

Of course, promotions such as this come with fine print. Thankfully, this trial’s fine print isn’t scary at all. Read it below.

Cancel within 15 days of Home Internet service activation. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying new Home Internet line and timely gateway return required. Refund via one-time bill credit. Max 1/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts.

Seems pretty straightforward. If you don’t want to maintain the service following 15 days, simply return the gateway equipment and the refund will be provided via a one-time bill credit.

There’s nothing to lose if you’ve been curious about 5G-powered home internet. I’d even try it myself, but I’m a gigabit fiber addict and this delivers nowhere near those speeds. T-Mobile says customers can expect anywhere from 33-182Mbps download speeds.

See if your address is supported?