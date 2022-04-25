The best deals on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phones typically involve Samsung’s own site, because they offer incredible trade-in values that convert into instant discounts at the time of purchase. But what if you don’t have a newer phone to trade and would rather pay straight-up? Today’s deals are for you.

At retailers selling the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, like Best Buy or Amazon, you can grab up to $200 off as a straight discount. That means a starting price on the Galaxy S22+ of $799 or a price of $999 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The regular Galaxy S22 is $100 off, so it starts at $699.

If you head over to Best Buy, they appear to be discounting all storage variants (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, etc.) with the same $200-off on the more expensive S22 models. Amazon’s discounts look to be only on the base 128GB models.

This may not get you the discount you’d see if you had a phone to trade (even a Galaxy S9 will get you $275 off!), but $200 off is solid and you don’t any weird approvals or credit checks or to meet other requirements. All you need is at. least $700 available to spend.

