The next OnePlus phone is already almost here following the OnePlus 10 Pro’s lead. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will arrive at T-Mobile and Metro on April 28 with a decent set of a specs and a promised “accessible” price point.

With the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, we’re getting a Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 6.43″ FHD AMOLED display (60Hz). Additionally, there’s an in-display fingerprint reader, 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a main 64MP camera. OnePlus also tossed in monochrome and macro lenses.

Previously reports suggest this phone somehow only runs Android 11, which is just so damn weird. At least it looks pretty nice, right? This is certainly a unique design from OnePlus that doesn’t really remind me of any other OnePlus phone. It’s quite refreshing.

Obviously, this is a mid-range phone and T-Mobile will (apparently) look to sell it for around $282. Again, launch day is April 28.