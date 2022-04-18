Right now on Best Buy, should you purchase a new OnePlus 10 Pro, you’ll be rewarded with a free $100 gift card. Think about the wonders you can do with a free $100 to Best Buy.
- Review: OnePlus 10 Pro
As for the OnePlus 10 Pro, it’s a good phone. Kellen posted his full review recently, concluding that performance, camera, and the display are fantastic, but that battery life and software left a bit to be desired. At the end of the day, it’s OnePlus’ latest flagship and is priced rather competitively at $899. It’s certainly an option for those who are tired of the same ol’ Samsung and same ol’ Google.
To get the $100 gift card, simply add the 10 Pro to your cart and the gift card will be added automatically at checkout.
Follow the link below to get started.
