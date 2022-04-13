If you own an older Samsung phone on Verizon, be on the lookout for another round of monthly security patches. The entire, aging Note 10 line is up, as is the Galaxy S10 5G, and the fairly new Galaxy S21 FE.

None of the updates are offering much, mostly because the big One UI 4.1 update already rolled out to most devices. But hey, we love security, don’t we?

For the Galaxy Note 10 line and the Galaxy S21 FE, the April Android security patch is included. For that weirdly released Galaxy S10 5G variant, it’s only a March patch.

Galaxy Note 10+ : SP1A.210812.016.N975USQS7HVCD

: SP1A.210812.016.N975USQS7HVCD Galaxy Note 10+ 5G : SP1A.210812.016.N976VVRS7HVCD

: SP1A.210812.016.N976VVRS7HVCD Galaxy Note 10 : SP1A.210812.016.N970USQS7HVCD

: SP1A.210812.016.N970USQS7HVCD Galaxy S10 5G : SP1A.210812.016.G977UVRS8GVC6

: SP1A.210812.016.G977UVRS8GVC6 Galaxy S21 FE: SP1A.210812.016.G990USQS3CVC4

To check for these updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.