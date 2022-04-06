Samsung and Verizon are pushing out the April update to the Galaxy S21 line this week, just as Google began pushing it to Pixel devices. The update should be minor and appears to only focus on security.

The changelog from Verizon doesn’t mention any other change outside of the typical, “The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device” message. So no new camera features or performance updates like we often get alongside this minor patches.

For new builds, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra owners should be on the lookout for the following:

Galaxy S21 : SP1A.210812.016.G991USQS5CVCB

: SP1A.210812.016.G991USQS5CVCB Galaxy S21+ : SP1A.210812.016.G996USQS5CVCB

: SP1A.210812.016.G996USQS5CVCB Galaxy S21 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.G998USQS5CVCB

To check for the update, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon