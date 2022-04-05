First previewed for a very limited group of users in August of last year, Google Maps is making toll estimation on your routes official and available to everyone. In addition, users will begin to see enhanced navigation details, perfect for those who are traveling on certain roads for the first time.

For tolls, Google will take a lot of factors into account. As explained in its blog post, “We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it.” To start, this information will be available for nearly 2,000 toll roads across the globe. And of course, should a toll-free option be available for your journey, Maps will let you know.

Added navigational details are also being included in the coming weeks, such as improved locations for stop signs and traffic lights. In select cities, Google is even going so far as to include medians and islands, painting a very clear picture of the road in front of you on your navigation screen.

Be on the lookout for these changes coming to your Google Maps app shortly.

// Google