T-Mobile Customers, Claim Your Free Season of MLB.TV!

It’s the Tuesday before Opening Day, which means it’s time for all T-Mobile customers to claim their free season of MLB.TV! Woohoo! The promotion is a longstanding treat for T-Mobile customers, so we’re glad to see it still lives on.

The promotion can be claimed by T-Mobile customers, Sprint customers, as well as Metro by T-Mobile customers. For full redemption and eligibility rules, look here in the FAQ section.

To claim, open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your smartphone, redeem the offer, and then sign into or create an MLB account. That’s all it takes. Very easy and very straightforward.

Let’s play ball!