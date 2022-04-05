T-Mobile Customers, Claim Your Free Season of MLB.TV!

It’s the Tuesday before Opening Day, which means it’s time for all T-Mobile customers to claim their free season of MLB.TV! Woohoo! The promotion is a longstanding treat for T-Mobile customers, so we’re glad to see it still lives on.
The promotion can be claimed by T-Mobile customers, Sprint customers, as well as Metro by T-Mobile customers. For full redemption and eligibility rules, look here in the FAQ section.
To claim, open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your smartphone, redeem the offer, and then sign into or create an MLB account. That’s all it takes. Very easy and very straightforward.
Let’s play ball!
