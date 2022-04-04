LG has provided an update to remaining device owners on the arrival timeline of Android 12 for some phones, as well as security patches for others.

According to LG, owners of the Q92 5G, V50, and V50S smartphones will receive the Android 12 update in Q2 of 2022, while Velvet, Wing, and Q52 owners will have security patches sent out.

As of right now, no availability has been detailed for US-specific consumers, but we have to assume that should all go well, we here in the US will see these updates shortly after LG’s home market of South Korea. On that same note, if you are still using a Wing, Velvet, or any other LG smartphone, it’s probably time to let it go and get something else entirely.

// LG (Translated)