For a limited time, select retailers are offering the Galaxy S22 (only the specific S22 model) is down $100, bringing the total to $699.

Review: Samsung Galaxy S22

At that price, the Galaxy S22 is one helluva phone, so long as you’re okay with subpar battery life. I’ve been using the Galaxy S22 as my daily driver since wrapping my review, and honestly, I love this phone. It has a really good camera, the One UI software is completely tolerable, and the in-hand feel is so nice. Considering the software support that it’ll get from Samsung for the next four years, it’s a tough phone to beat.

If the $100 off is tempting enough to at least give it a try, follow one of the links below.

