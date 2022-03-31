Samsung has announced a new self-repair program, made in collaboration with our friends over at iFixit. The repair program is designed to help select Galaxy owners repair their own devices, instead of having to take them into a shop and and pay way too much for parts and repairs. Considering the push, even legislatively, we’ve seen concerning the right to self repair not just in the US but across the globe, this is a very big step coming from the current largest and most important Android OEM.

Samsung details that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 lineups, plus the Galaxy Tab S7+ will have first access to this new program. Owners will have access to parts and tools for replacing display assemblies, back glass, as well as charging ports. Returned used parts will then be recycled by Samsung.

To start, Galaxy device owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports — and return used parts to Samsung for responsible recycling. In the future, Samsung plans to expand self-repair to more devices and repairs from our extensive product portfolio.

The program will launch this summer, with the access to repair parts and tools opening at that time. Again, this is made in collaboration with iFixit, so expect the parts and repair guides to be legit. iFixit knows what it’s doing when it comes to fixing busted ish, so this is pretty awesome.

This is a major W for self repair enthusiasts.

