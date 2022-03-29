A fresh update is rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10 family on Verizon, which consists of the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G.

Inside, owners will find the One UI 4.1 update, which provides a wealth of changes, such as enhanced object eraser for the Gallery app, Live Sharing in Google Duo, a big keyboard update, and much more. A detailed list of what’s new can be viewed here. In addition, the March security patch is included.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Note 10 : N970USQU7HVC6

: N970USQU7HVC6 Note 10+ : N975USQU7HVC6

: N975USQU7HVC6 Note 10+ 5G: N976VVRU7HVC6

Go snag that update!

// Verizon