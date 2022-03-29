Thanks to owners and players coming to terms recently, MLB baseball is back! To celebrate the start of a new season, as they’ve done for quite a few years now, T-Mobile is offering all of its customers a free season of MLB.TV, which is the official streaming platform for the MLB. It’s the best way to watch your team, especially if you live out of market such as I do with my San Francisco Giants.

The redemption process begins April 5 through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. At that time, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile customers will be able to redeem the free year of access. Take note, you’ll only have one week to claim this gift, so don’t miss out.

How and When

Android and iOS users can grab their free subscriptions to MLB.TV for one week, starting Tuesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. ET through Tuesday, April 12 at 4:59 a.m. ET. All customers have to do is head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (Google Play Link) for details on how to redeem.

As a baseball fan, this has to be the #1 gift you can get from a carrier. It’s a value of $139 for absolutely free, which when claimed by potentially millions of customers, is a huge gift. Thank you, T-Mobile. I appreciate you very much.

// T-Mobile