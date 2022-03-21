Verizon’s George Koroneos announced today that both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have, “officially been certified to work on Verizon’s 5G C-Band network,” meaning Google’s latest flagship devices will now have complete access to the carrier’s 5G Ultra Wideband.
According to Koroneos, the phones will receive a software update starting today that will flip the switch for owners. Should you be in a supported 5G area, you should notice improved coverage and speeds.
If you’re running a Pixel 6 device on Verizon, let us know when the update hits your phone and what differences you notice.
The wait is over! @Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have officially been certified to work on @Verizon's 5G C-Band network, giving you access to the full power of 5G Ultra Wideband. Phones will be updated via a software update that will begin rolling out later today. #TeamPixel pic.twitter.com/IS3UcR05Rc
— George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) March 21, 2022
