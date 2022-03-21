Verizon’s George Koroneos announced today that both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have, “officially been certified to work on Verizon’s 5G C-Band network,” meaning Google’s latest flagship devices will now have complete access to the carrier’s 5G Ultra Wideband.

According to Koroneos, the phones will receive a software update starting today that will flip the switch for owners. Should you be in a supported 5G area, you should notice improved coverage and speeds.

If you’re running a Pixel 6 device on Verizon, let us know when the update hits your phone and what differences you notice.