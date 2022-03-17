Samsung made the Galaxy A53 official this morning, with general availability set to begin on April 1. Pre-orders begin today, March 17. The device is designed to offer a few of the highly desired specs we get on the more expensive flagship phones, but in a package that is reasonably priced. Heck, the phone costs only $449, so it’s certainly worth a look for those with a $500 budget.

Galaxy A53 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, four rear cameras (12 megapixel ultra-wide, 64MP main, 5MP depth, and 5MP macro lens), 128GB storage, expandable storage via microSD, 5,000mAh battery, 5G connectivity, IP67 rating, and Android 12 (One UI 4.1). The A53 is also eligible for the same update schedule as the S22 lineup, which consists of four major Android OS upgrades and fives years of security patches.

With regard to the specs, it is pretty awesome that a $449 device comes with a much larger battery and expandable storage when compared to the $849 Galaxy S22. There’s a $400 difference here and both phones have FHD 120Hz displays and 5G, while the much cheaper device even has an additional rear camera. With all of this in mind, the Galaxy A53 looks like a serious bargain.

For those who pre-order the new A53, you can snag a pair of Galaxy Buds Live from Samsung’s website. Not bad.