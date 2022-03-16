MLB Tap Sports Baseball ’22 Available Now on Android

Publisher EA and developer glu launched the latest MLB Tap Sports Baseball title this week for Android and iOS. If you’re a fan of this franchise, you’ll know that these mobile game launches are similar to console title launches, such as MLB The Show, with new features and enhancements inside to improve your baseball experience.

According to the game’s page on Google Play, players can look forward to a new Champions Tier that will help you earn rewards for what you do in game, a new leaderboard feature for earning more stuff, a “revamped” UI, plus much more.

What’s New in Tap 2022

Champions Tier – A brand new way for players to earn rewards for their baseball accomplishments – complete challenging tasks and rank in Club Events to climb up through Champions Tiers and earn better in-game rewards.

– A brand new way for players to earn rewards for their baseball accomplishments – complete challenging tasks and rank in Club Events to climb up through Champions Tiers and earn better in-game rewards. Avatar Gear – Customize your team in a variety of ways by equipping your avatar with all-new gear that provides in-game boosts to your lineup and shows off your unique style.

– Customize your team in a variety of ways by equipping your avatar with all-new gear that provides in-game boosts to your lineup and shows off your unique style. New Leaderboards and Rewards – Flexible leaderboards for all of the different in-game scenarios and even more rewards from new Club events and the latest and greatest Weekly Content.

– Flexible leaderboards for all of the different in-game scenarios and even more rewards from new Club events and the latest and greatest Weekly Content. Improved Visual Fidelity – Physics-based rendering and textures that create ultra-realistic player models and over 300 new motion-capture animations to provide a more authentic baseball experience.

– Physics-based rendering and textures that create ultra-realistic player models and over 300 new motion-capture animations to provide a more authentic baseball experience. Revamped UI – The latest UI improvements for a cleaner, more streamlined and responsive experience for both new and existing users alongside improvements to player models and animations.

The only real bummer is the fact that these games are designed to bring in big cash for EA. Google Play lists the app as having not just ads, but in-app purchases that range from $0.99 to $199.99. $200 for an IAP? I’d much rather see that kind of money go towards a charity, but hey, it’s your money.

Go check it out.