According to a post published to reddit, it looks like a UI update is coming soon to YouTube TV, but it’s unknown for sure which platforms will see it first.

From the details provided, these changes have first been spotted on the Chromecast with Google TV, mostly concerning the channel guide. Following the change, additional program details have been added when browsing titles, plus graphics have been updated on the live guide.

Check out the photos and let us know what you think about the change.

Personally, I think it looks pretty clean. One change an individual noted is that they’re now detailing original air dates when looking at specific episodes. That can be very helpful.

Let us know when and if you spot this new UI on your device.

// reddit