CONTEST: DL Bracket Challenge is Back for 2022 – Win a Pixel 6!

The greatest sports tournament of most years is back for 2022 and so are we. The DL Bracket Challenge 2022 is here to give you a couple of weeks worth of trash talk, to explain why your stupid pick was correct, and to then walk-away with a fabulous prize after picking so stupidly in the eyes of every who didn’t win. Hell yeah, it’s March Madness time, my friends.

Like we have done for so many years, the DL Bracket Challenge is a chance for everyone to get in on the NCAA men’s basketball tourney action, blindly pick winners for each game and round (or act like your picks took thought), and then hopefully walk away with something awesome.

QUICK NOTE: We have no affiliation with the NCAA or March Madness or the NCAA Tournament. We’re just hosting an unofficial, completely not-affiliated-at-all-with, fun contest to give you a sweet prize. Please, NCAA legal folks, leave us alone. No one thinks this is or will mistake it for being related to your organization. Pay your athletes too. Anyways!

For this year, we’re giving away a Google Pixel 6 (128GB) in the color of your choosing. Yep, once you win, you tell us what color you want and we’ll get it ordered.

Our Bracket Challenge is free for everyone to enter and we have instructions for you below.

Contest

ESPN Group: Droid Life 2022

Password: newDL2022

Prize: Winner takes home a Google Pixel 6.

How to enter:

Entry is free. (Need to be in the US, where we can ship the prize.) Join the Droid Life group from above (create an ESPN account if you need to). Fill out your bracket and submit before the “Round of 64” games start Thursday morning (March 17). There are games Tuesday and Wednesday, but you still have until Thursday before you need to be entered. Winner with the highest total points following the NCAA Championship is our winner. We use ESPN and their scoring system, along with their tiebreaker system. This is a “winner takes all” competition.

Two rules:

We use the “Locked” setting, which means you can’t swap out brackets once the competition starts. We only allow 1 entry per person.

Winner:

On the morning following the NCAA Championship game, which takes place on April 4, we’re asking that the winner email us. Once that happens, we have ways to verify the winner. We have to do this because ESPN took away all messaging means from their platform. Unfortunately, all of the other NCAA Tourney options won’t work any better.

Feel free to invite your friends and family members – the more competition, the more fun we have.

Good luck, all!

