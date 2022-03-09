For one day only, OnePlus is offering the OnePlus 9 at just $545 to members of its free-to-join Red Cable Club (RCC). If you aren’t familiar, RCC is a loyalty program that nets OnePlus fans exclusive discounts on products and other goodies. If you like OnePlus, you should probably be signed up.

OnePlus 9 at $545 is a solid deal, down from its usual price of $729. This is even better than the company’s Black Friday price of $599, so if you’re in need of a new OP device, it’s worth a look. OnePlus also accepts trade-ins, in case you were looking to save even more.

The deal is today only, so act fast if you’re interested.