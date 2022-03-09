If you live in an area that offers Verizon’s Home Internet service, and you happen to become a customer today or any time after March 9, prepare to be showered with an amazing gift.

Verizon announced this week that new customers of 5G Home Internet or 4G LTE Home Internet will receive up to a free year of the Disney Bundle, which is the grouping of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. That’s a $14/month value right there. The only caveat is which tier of Home Internet you’re on. If you’re on a 5G Home Plus plan, you’ll get the full 12 months of the bundle. For those on a standard 5G/LTE Home plan, you’ll only receive six free months. Still fine, but not a full year.

Sadly, the promo is only open to new customers, so existing customers can take their frustrations out on social media or wherever else they like to air grievances.

// Verizon