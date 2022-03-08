Apex Legends Mobile is now available to users outside of the US in select regions for a testing phase, ensuring that when the game does launch globally, it’s with as few hitches as possible.

If you aren’t down with the Apex, the game is a battle royale published by EA, one of the few titles that has maintained its success and popularity in the BR community. These days, that’s rare. If you’re wanting to give it a go, you’ll need to be in one of the below markets.

Where You Can Play

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Indonesia

Mexico

Peru

Argentina

Colombia

I assume if you wanted to use a VPN to mask your location that could potentially work? Feel free to give it a go, then download the app from Google Play. Report back to us if you succeed.