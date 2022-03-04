Streaming services are still figuring out how this wild new world of streaming works, just like you and I. With prices moving, bundles happening, and carrier partners running exclusive deals with streaming partners, it’s a whole thing, this future of TV. For Disney+, their plan to adjust to a place where more people will consider their service is to introduce a new tier, one that has advertisements in it.

Disney announced today that Disney+ will gain an ad-supported tier later in 2022 before expanding internationally in 2023. They didn’t tell us the price or a specific launch date, only that this tier is coming.

As of today, Disney+ without any ads and access to the full catalog of movies and shows costs $7.99/mo or $79.99/year. Should that pricing hold, are we talking about an ad-supported tier for $3.99 or $4.99? Maybe even cheaper? Or are we supposed to plan for a price increase on the ad-free plan before that ad-supported plan shows up in an attempt to squeeze some extra cash out of you and I? I have my worries.

Oh, and because I’m sure you’ll love to hear this, Rita Ferro, President, Advertising, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution at Disney shared that “advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+.” Great.

For now, there is nothing to worry about or consider. Once we get a date for Disney+ with ads, we’ll let you know.