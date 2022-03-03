Today is Verizon’s Investor Day, a time Verizon takes to showcase what it’s doing to ensure its shareholders that it’ll keep making money well into the future. A tidbit of info that was shared today is that Verizon expects its 5G Ultra Wideband service to cover 175 million people by the end of 2022.

This rapid expansion is said to be thanks to Verizon’s team of engineers and its “incredible pace of deployment.”

The last figure we saw for how many people have access to 5G Ultra Wideband was 100 million back in January. That was when C-Band first went live, the same time the FAA and wireless carriers were going back and forth about the safety of using the spectrum near airports. That all seems to have sorted itself out, though.

Verizon stock is up 1.38% at the time of this post.

// Verizon