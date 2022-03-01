Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, has officially opened its door to all who live in the US. First launched in September of 2020, Luna has evolved into a very capable service, one that differentiates itself on how one accesses a growing library of content, plus how easy Amazon has made it to stream your gameplay to those on Twitch.

To get started, one would need a Luna account, which is free for those with Prime and comes with access to a rotating list of titles. Then there’s Luna+, which is will cost $10/month starting April 1. Amazon specifies that existing early access customers, and customers who sign up for Luna+ or Family Channel by March 31, can lock in founder’s pricing and keep Luna+ at $6/month and Family Channel $3/mo, so long as they maintain their subscriptions in good standing.

Once you have your account, Luna is all about channels, ideal for those who are into certain types of games or want games from a specific publisher. For example, the Ubisoft channel costs $18/mo and comes with all of the Ubisoft titles you could hope for. There’s a retro gaming channel for $5/mo, plus a Prime Gaming Channel which is free.

Luna also has fantastic device support. Players can game on Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and of course, Android phones. To start playing on Luna, download the Luna Controller app, and then get yourself a compatible controller (or buy Amazon’s Luna controller).

Ready to game? Click here to get started.

