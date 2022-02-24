OPPO’s Find X5 Pro is Official and a Vibe

OPPO kicked off the morning by announcing its new Find X5 series, a 2-device family made up of the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. The Find X5 could be considered a modest high-end device while the Find X5 Pro really brings the goods, as well as a slick design.

For launch details, just so we’re clear, OPPO hasn’t shared any US plans yet. So take that into account as we dive into these two phones, since there’s a chance you’ll never see one here. Hopefully we do, though.

The Find X5 Pro is the one I’m sure you really want to know about, so let’s start there. In the Find X5 Pro, you get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 6.7″ AMOLED display at 120Hz (QHD), 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 5000mAh battery with wired 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, a “multi-tier cooling system,” and a triple rear camera.

That rear camera is headlined by two 50MP IMX766 cameras, where one is setup as an ultra-wide shooter. The main 50MP sensor has “DSLR-level” 5-axis OIS and can shoot at f/1.7. You also get a 13MP telephoto lens joining them, plus a 32MP selfie camera up front.

The Find X5 Pro’s body is made of ceramic and measures at 163.7×73.9×8.5mm with a weight of 218g. It’s a big and kind of heavy phone, but look at this thing. It has an ultra-clean backside in white or black, along with a contoured camera hump unlike any we’ve seen.

The regular Find X5 is no slouch either, but clearly not on the level of the Pro. In it, you’ll find a Snapdragon 888 chip, 6.55″ FHD OLED panel at 120Hz, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4800mAh battery with 80W wired and 30W wireless charging, a cooling system, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint reader, and the same dual 50MP camera system without the 5-axis OIS.

For a finish, it features a matte glass texture, measures in at 160.3×72.6×8.7mm, and weighs 196g. It also comes in white or black.

The Find X5 is to the Find X5 Pro like the OnePlus 9 is to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Oh, and both phones run Android 12 with Color OS 12.1 on top.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro launches March and is priced at €1299. The Find X5 also launches March 14 with a price of €999.