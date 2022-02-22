Verizon has begun to push a fresh update out to those who own the OnePlus 8 5G UW, with the February patch being the only thing listed in the changelog.

The update is labeled as software version IN2019_15_220209.

I was looking over reviews on Verizon’s website for the device. The OnePlus 8 has a solid 2-star rating on the site, with most folks listing software freezes and random restarts as their main issues. That’s unfortunate, as my experience with the device was overall solid. We continue to hope that OnePlus can find its way again at some point.

Go snag that update if this is your daily driver.

// Verizon