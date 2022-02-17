Verizon’s Call Filter App is Honeypottin’ Robocalls

Verizon’s Call Filter has surpassed 20 billion spam calls blocked. That’s a lot of expiring extended car warranties. This week, Verizon announced new stuff for Call Filter, including a Honeypot feature that tracks robocallers and reports them, never to bug us again.

For Honeypots, Verizon has created lines across the network designed specifically to identify and observe illegal robocall campaigns. Verizon then shares the honeypot data with Industry Traceback Group, an entity that works with federal and state law enforcement agencies to stop robocalls.

Additionally, the Call Filter app itself is getting a new look, providing new options to filter unwanted calls. As detailed, postpaid customers can send spam calls to voicemail or decline it before it even reaches the device. Directly in the app, customers can now manage and update their Share Name ID, which lets other Verizon customers see exactly who is calling.

Call Filter remains free to Verizon customers, so if you aren’t taking advantage, maybe you should?

// Verizon