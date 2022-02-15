Droid Life

NVIDIA Pushes 9.0.1 Fixer Update to SHIELD TV Units

Shield TV

The last SHIELD TV upgrade, labeled as 9.0, had a few issues. Rumored to be storage permission changes introduced in Android 11, many owners’ Plex media servers came crashing down, plus a handful of other apps and services struggled following the update.

This week, NVIDIA is back with a fixer update, labeled as Experience Upgrade 9.0.1. You can view the changelog below.

What’s Inside

  • Resolves PLEX Media Server issue
  • Fixes storage permissions on media player, file browser, and emulator apps
  • Fixes stutter when playing interlaced content

This update is rolling out immediately to all devices.

Go snag it.

