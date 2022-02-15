NVIDIA Pushes 9.0.1 Fixer Update to SHIELD TV Units

The last SHIELD TV upgrade, labeled as 9.0, had a few issues. Rumored to be storage permission changes introduced in Android 11, many owners’ Plex media servers came crashing down, plus a handful of other apps and services struggled following the update.

This week, NVIDIA is back with a fixer update, labeled as Experience Upgrade 9.0.1. You can view the changelog below.

What’s Inside

Resolves PLEX Media Server issue

Fixes storage permissions on media player, file browser, and emulator apps

Fixes stutter when playing interlaced content

This update is rolling out immediately to all devices.

Go snag it.