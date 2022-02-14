Verizon Outage Affecting All of Georgia, Other Areas

We’re hearing from readers, and confirming via Down Detector, Verizon is down essentially across the entire state of Georgia.

Verizon hasn’t yet made a statement, but we can see that the official Verizon Support account on Twitter is working overtime, fielding all of the incoming complaints. The outage appears to affect calls, texts, and mobile data.

Fingers crossed for our Verizon friends that their service is restored in a timely fashion. Probably just need to toggle airplane mode on/off. It’s usual something minor like that.

Cheers gcforreal!