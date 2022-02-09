It’s Time to Pre-Order Your Samsung Galaxy S22

The phones (and tablets) are official, so it’s time to get your pre-order in! Galaxy S22 shipments should begin to arrive around February 25, but most importantly, it’s a good thing to pre-order so as to take advantage of Samsung’s promotions. And with Samsung, the deal never gets as good as it is during the pre-order period. Trust us on this.

For those who pre-order a Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is providing $200 of store credit to use. With that money, you can get yourself a 45W wall charger, put it towards a Galaxy Watch 4, or whatever else you may want. If you pre-order the S22+, you’ll receive $150 of credit and $100 if you opt for the S22. Samsung is also offering up to 25% off any Galaxy Tab S8 model if you purchase a Galaxy S22 device.

We’re continuing to recommend that people go through Samsung for their purchase if possible, especially for those who have a trade-in. Samsung’s trade-in values are relatively good and the ability to instantly order additional goodies with the Samsung Store credit is a huge bonus. Plus, that trade-in value is instantly applied, meaning you don’t have to worry about a refund later down the line. The trade-in value you’re offered varies from device to device, so I recommend you check Samsung’s website for up-to-date offers. Personally, I got $700 for my Galaxy S21 Ultra to go towards the S22 Ultra.

Picking one up?

Pre-Order Galaxy S22