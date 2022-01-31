Google has already posted its System Update changelog for next month (February), allowing end users like us to see what’s coming to the company’s ecosystem of devices. This time around, we’re only seeing one critical fix for smartphones, while Google Play is getting a few new features.

If you’ll recall, we used to not know what was inside of these updates, but props to Google for making them available. It’s nice to know what’s being downloaded to our phones.

Here is the complete changelog.

February 2022 Critical Fixes [Phone] Bug fixes for device connectivity, developer services, safety & emergency, system management & diagnostics and utilities related services. Google Play Store Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility. System Management Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability. Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI related processes in their apps.

Crosschecking this changelog against January’s, the Google Play team doesn’t seem to be doing too much, as it’s a nearly identical list. It’s completely possibly they are still improving Google Play Billing and adding “new features” to help you discover apps and games like they did last month, but it’s still a bit odd.

Each of the listed items will be available in an upcoming Google Play system update, Google Play services update (updated build number is v22.06.02), and a Google Play Store update (updated build number is v29.2). Those will start to rollout on February 8, according to Google.

// Google