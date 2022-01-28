Prepaid fans, check out this new offer from AT&T, available exclusively from Walmart. Available this week for just $45, you can get the Unlimited MAX with 5G plan, bringing all of the essentials into your life for that enticing monthly price.

For the $45/month, you get unlimited talk and text, unlimited high-speed data with access to AT&T’s 5G network (speeds get slowed if required after 22GB), 10GB of hotspot data, 100GB of cloud storage, HD video streaming support, as well as unlimited talk and text within and between the US, Mexico, and Canada. Lastly, if you travel to Mexico or Canada, your plan will continue to work, though, your speeds will be slowed.

What’s Included

Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited high-speed data with 5G

10GB mobile hotspot

100GB of cloud storage

Fraud call blocking

HD streaming

Mexico and Canada

For $45/month, that’s pretty darn good. The only thing is, if you want this plan, you’ll need to snag it through Walmart.