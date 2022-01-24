Verizon is shipping out a few fresh software updates this week, all of which are security patches. Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S9 families are getting patches, with the S21 lineup getting the January patch and the S9 series getting December’s patch.

I’m not seeing anything listed inside of the changelog besides the patch, but if anybody spots something new, feel free to let us know. Below you can see the updated build numbers, good for confirming you’re on the latest and greatest.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S9 : G960USQU9FUL1

: G960USQU9FUL1 Galaxy S9+ : G965USQU9FUL1

: G965USQU9FUL1 Galaxy S21 : G991USQU5BULJ

: G991USQU5BULJ Galaxy S21+ : G996USQU5BULJ

: G996USQU5BULJ Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU5BULJ

Go get it.

// Verizon