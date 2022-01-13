Verizon is pushing out the Android 12 (One UI 4.0) update to the Galaxy Note 10 family, continuing Samsung’s dominance of updating its huge range of devices ahead of most other OEMs. It’s not even fair at this point, as Samsung is literally cranking these things out one after the other.

Inside, owners can look forward to Android 12’s color themes, privacy enhancements, Samsung’s updated keyboard, camera changes, and plenty else.

Updated Build Numbers

Galaxy Note 10: N970USQU7GULD

N970USQU7GULD Galaxy Note 10+ : N975USQU7GULD

: N975USQU7GULD Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: N976VVRU7GULD

Go snag it!

