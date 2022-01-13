Droid Life

Verizon Galaxy Note 10 Lineup Receives Android 12 Update

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Verizon is pushing out the Android 12 (One UI 4.0) update to the Galaxy Note 10 family, continuing Samsung’s dominance of updating its huge range of devices ahead of most other OEMs. It’s not even fair at this point, as Samsung is literally cranking these things out one after the other.

Inside, owners can look forward to Android 12’s color themes, privacy enhancements, Samsung’s updated keyboard, camera changes, and plenty else.

Updated Build Numbers

  • Galaxy Note 10: N970USQU7GULD
  • Galaxy Note 10+: N975USQU7GULD
  • Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: N976VVRU7GULD

Go snag it!

// Verizon [2] [3]

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top