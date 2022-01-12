We like to semi-seriously joke around that Samsung is the king of Android updates. When it comes to phones, sure, that’s mostly agreeable. When it comes to Android TV-powered set-top boxes? It’s not even close, with NVIDIA continuously churning out updates for its devices. With today’s news, it marks the 27th(!) upgrade for the SHIELD TV. It’s pretty gosh darn impressive if you ask us.

With praises out of the way, NVIDIA is pushing out the Experience Upgrade 9.0 to all of its SHIELD TV models, including the original 2015 units. Upgrade 9.0 is code for Android 11, bringing with it the improved Gboard experience, additional permission controls, as well as support for aptX-compatible headphones.

You can expect to see this update hit your box here shortly.

To celebrate, Google is also getting in on the action, offering new, US-based SHIELD TV owners six months of Peacock Premium at no additional cost. This means you can binge on Yellowstone, The Office, or even some Parks and Rec! To redeem this offer, new SHIELD TV owners must, “set up a new Google account or log into a preexisting one, subscribe through the Peacock Premium banner on the For You or Apps tab, and provide a valid form of payment.”

This is all great news.

// NVIDIA