Samsung Foldables Had a Better 2021 Than You

Samsung provided insight on its foldable sales for the year of 2021, and as things have pointed to over the year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have done very well for the company. In simple terms, they crushed.

According to Samsung, in the first month of availability, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 exceeded total sales of Samsung foldable devices in all of 2020, which is wild. Building on that stat, Samsung shipped 4x more foldables in 2021 than in 2020, so if anyone was thinking foldables were going away anytime soon, you’d be mistaken.

Sadly, Samsung didn’t give us any specific shipment figures. We can do our own guesstimate math, though. According to CounterPoint, who do this type of research, a total of 2.8 million foldables devices were shipped in 2020. In their figures, they note that Samsung owned 73% of that number. That puts Samsung foldables shipped for the year of 2020 around 2 million. With Samsung saying they have quadrupled that, we must be around 8-10 million units shipped for 2021.

Samsung caps off its end of year flex by saying that they continue to invest heavily in R&D for these devices, as well as partnering with apps and services to make the overall foldable experience even better for buyers.

Good job, Samsung.

// Samsung