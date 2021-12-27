Whenever a popular new Android phone comes out, we like to provide a video with the First 10 Things to Do. These videos cover the simple things an owner can do to start making the phone a better experience, whether that be tweaking settings or simply going over all of the features of the device. We’ve been doing this for years, and considering we may have a lot of new phone owners following Christmas last week, it seems like a good time to share a few of the big ones from 2021.

For example, if you got Google’s new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, we definitely have a video for you detailing what first to do with those phones. Got Samsung’s sweet Galaxy Z Fold 3? Yup, we have 10 things for you to do with that phone, too. We also placed the OnePlus 9 series and Galaxy S21 lineup below. Basically, if you got one of the more popular Android phones from 2021, we’ll have a video for you to check out and learn a few things from.

We hope they help. Have at them below.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

Galaxy Z Fold 3

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

Galaxy S21 Lineup

We hope everyone got the device of their dreams this holiday season!