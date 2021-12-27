Verizon is pushing an update out to the Motorola Edge 5G, and at least according to Verizon’s website, this appears to be the phone’s first update? Hmm, interesting.

Inside, Motorola has included the November security patch, plus a few bug fixes. The software build version is listed as RRM31.Q3-23-39-14.

Fixes

Addressed an issue where stadium authenticated Wi-Fi was failing to connect

Addressed an issue to enable 5G for visible SIM cards

Ensures proper Wi-Fi calling icon is now being displayed

Go snag that update, Moto Edge (2021) owners!

// Verizon