Samsung is running a last minute “Exclusive Holiday Offer” on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that gets its price down somewhere in the range of a Pixel 6, assuming you have a phone to trade. Thanks to a combination of instant discount and trade-in offer, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be yours for as low as $649. As insane as that sounds, Samsung is further juicing the deal by giving you a free leather case ($80) and free Galaxy Buds 2 ($150) with it. This is a hell of a deal.

So here’s how it works:

Choose the Galaxy Z Fold 3 you want. Some colors are available today, likely through Best Buy via Samsung’s site. The Fold 3 is currently $250 off without trade-ins or anything tricky. That drops the price from $1799 to $1549. If you do trade-in a phone, you’ll fetch premium dollars for it to knock hundreds off on top of that $250 off discount. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets you the most at $900 off, but a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also fetching $825 and the S21 Ultra is getting $750. This is an instant discount that you get today. After choosing your Fold 3 and trade-in, you get to add a free leather case and Galaxy Buds 2. you’ll see them listed just below the trade-in section. Boom. Enjoy your $1800 foldable that only cost you a few hundred dollars, just in time for Xmas.

This Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal is only good for about 24 hours from the time of this post. If you don’t jump on it before 9AM Pacific tomorrow (12/21), it will be gone.

I know that spending $650+ for a foldable phone is still a lot of money, but with the freebies and the semi-bloated trade-in values make this the best Fold 3 deal we’ve seen to date. It’s just so good. Oh, here’s our review too.