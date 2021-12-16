OnePlus Buds Z2 Bring Affordable ANC to Your Ears for $99

OnePlus announced a fresh pair of true wireless earbuds today called the OnePlus Buds Z2. These are the follow-up to the budget-friendly OnePlus Buds Z, only we have a big upgrade this time – ANC or active noise cancellation.

Overall, the OnePlus Buds Z2 offer a pretty nice package for $99. You get two color options (white or black), 40dB ANC, 11mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.2, 10m Bluetooth range, 2 microphones, IP55 sweat resistance, mono and stereo calls, single bud support from either bud, touch controls, and fast charging. The Buds Z2 take about 90 minutes to full charge, but you can grab 5 hours of use in 10 minutes. For battery life, they last about 5 hours on a single charge, with the case offering an additional 27 hours of use, with ANC on. If you turn ANC off, you’ll see a few extra hours.

And that’s sort of the story here – $99 for a pair of buds that have all the features you need + ANC. Not bad, right?

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are available today from OnePlus in white. The black option will arrive next year. To get a pair, OnePlus says that the first batch is reserved for members of their Red Cable Club, a free benefits program. You can join it here.