Alien: Isolation, the horror game I still can’t bring myself to play a second time, is now available on Android and iOS devices. Ported by Feral Interactive, the title is priced at $14.99, but do note that it includes all 7 DLC titles at no extra cost.

Before diving into the game, which focuses on Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, trying to outsmart and escape from a Xenomorph onboard a space station, you’ll need to know Feral has put pretty strict requirements on this game. For example, you’ll need a “high-end” Android phone to run the game. Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 5 owners? Yeah, your phones aren’t supported at launch. You can find the supported device list here, but it pretty much covers most Samsung Galaxy phones, OnePlus flagships from the past few years, and the Pixel 3 and Pixel 6 lineups. On top of that, you’ll need at least 11GB of storage dedicated to the game, with around 22GB of storage required for the actual download and install of the game.

All of that out of the way? I think so. Let’s talk about the port. According to Feral, we have reworked controls, designed to take advantage of the touchscreen, but if you want to play with a mouse and keyboard, that’s completely supported so long as it’s supported by your phone. In the settings menu for the game, you’ll find multiple graphics settings — Performance offers the best frame rate, Graphics offers the best visuals, and Battery Saver lowers battery power consumption. There’s also options for aim input and control schemes.

Basically, this port is no joke and was done the absolute right way. If memory serves me right, Feral has handled the porting of this game to other platforms and I’ve heard great things, so even though experiencing Alien: Isolation on a tiny phone screen isn’t on my bucket list, I’m sure it’ll run and look awesome.

Have at it!