Google Chrome is picking up a couple of sweet features on Android this week that would have been super handy a few weeks ago…before we all had our holiday shopping done. Hey, better late than never!

The first big feature is price tracking through Chrome on Android. When you are viewing your tabs grid, if you have a product open in one, Chrome will attempt to show you an updated price if it has fluctuated. You can see how that will look below, so that you can refresh that same page a few less times today.

The next big feature is Google Lens integration from the address bar. Chrome will now let you tap the Lens icon up there and then start searching with your camera, assuming you happen to spot an item while out and about that you’d like to buy and need more info on. This feature will also come to desktop soon, where a right-click and then “Search images with Google Lens” option will appear.

One other new feature coming to Chrome on Windows and Mac involves shopping carts. Let’s say you were shopping online and added some stuff to a shopping cart, but then forgot what it was and where. You’ll now be able to open a new tab and scroll to the “Your carts” card to see sites where you had items in a shopping cart. I’d imagine Google will need to partner with sites to make this work and they’ve already said that Zazzle, iHerb, Electronic Express, and Homesquare are some that will even offer discounts if you use “Your carts” to return and checkout.

Google Play Link: Chrome

// Google