Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $800 Off With One Little Catch

Today might be the best day for you to finally pull the trigger on Samsung’s best foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Typically priced at $1,800, you can grab one from Best Buy for $800 off, dropping its price to $999. There is one little requirement, but I’m not sure most of you will mind it.

To get one at this crazy price, Best Buy is forcing you to “activate today,” which is their way of attaching your purchase to a carrier that likely leads to a bigger payout for them. They do this with most phones, often discounting them by $50 or $100. $800 is a really big discount.

At the moment, Best Buy has the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Phantom Green, Black, and Silver in-stock with quick delivery, depending on your location. There’s a good chance your local store could deliver it today, in fact.

What does it mean to “activate today” vs. “activate later?” Again, it attaches the purchase to your carrier, likely as an upgrade on your account. It could lock you in to a contract with that carrier or require you to pay an upgrade fee. At $800 off, it could all be worth it, but you need to decide how you want your smartphone future to look and with which carrier.

READ: Galaxy Z Fold 3 review

Best Buy is offering the deal with Verizon and AT&T activation as upgrades. If you want to go through T-Mobile, you’ll save an extra $100 (so $900 total), but T-Mobile is only doing it if you add a new line it seems.

Best Buy Deal Link