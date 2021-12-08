Verizon and Samsung are now shipping out the November security patch to owners of the Galaxy S10 lineup. That means all three devices, which is the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e.

Nothing else besides the security patch is mentioned in the changelog, but if you happen to spot anything different, don’t hesitate to let us know about it.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S10 : G973USQU6GUJ3

: G973USQU6GUJ3 Galaxy S10+ : G975USQU6GUJ3

: G975USQU6GUJ3 Galaxy S10e: G970USQU6GUJ3

Happy flashing!

// Verizon [2] [3]