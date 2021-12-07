Buying a Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro is not an easy thing to do at the moment. After a struggle during pre-orders to fulfill orders, we have mostly seen retailers like Best Buy sell completely out of most unlocked models and not restock in time for holiday shoppers. As far as we can tell, the only spot we’re seeing much stock at all is through the Google Store, which happens to be showing decent shipping times for select colors of each phone.

If you were looking to buy a Pixel 6 (review) or Pixel 6 Pro (review) during this holiday shopping season, these are the models Google currently has available and the earliest dates you should get them by, assuming you don’t mind paying a bit extra for shipping. Don’t worry, though, some of these are showing arrival times without upgrading the shipping, but I’m not sure you should trust free shipping from the Google Store these days.

Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro stock:

Stormy Black : 128GB or 256GB by Dec 14-15

: 128GB or 256GB by Dec 14-15 Cloudy White : 128GB by Dec 21-22; 256GB by Jan 11-12

: 128GB by Dec 21-22; 256GB by Jan 11-12 Sorta Sunny : 128GB by Dec 21-22

: 128GB by Dec 21-22 Shop Google Pixel 6 Pro

Unlocked Pixel 6 stock:

Stormy Black : 128GB by Dec 21-22; 256GB by Dec 28-29

: 128GB by Dec 21-22; 256GB by Dec 28-29 Sorta Seafoam : 128GB by Dec 28-29; 256GB by Dec 29-30

: 128GB by Dec 28-29; 256GB by Dec 29-30 Kinda Coral : 128GB by Dec 15-16

: 128GB by Dec 15-16 Shop Google Pixel 6

Look, if I’m buying the Pixel 6, I’m aiming right at that Kinda Coral. It has been soldout for weeks at Best Buy and was the hardest to get at launch. If I’m buying the Pixel 6 Pro, then it’s gotta be the Cloudy White model and I’m just praying to the shipping gods they do their jobs.

Oh and you might want to hurry on these.