Spotify confirmed to users recently that it has retired its Car View feature, first introduced back in 2019. Car View was a more minimal UI for those who were driving and also needing to access Spotify, and while we’re curious, Spotify doesn’t exactly state why the feature was dismissed.

Spotify did let everyone know that they’re working on something new, but we’ll need to remain patient, as they have nothing announce quite yet.

We can confirm that we’re retiring the car view feature. This however doesn’t mean we don’t want to improve on how our users listen to Spotify while driving. On the contrary, we’re actively exploring a variety of new ways to deliver the best in-car listening experience. Think of retiring car-view as something that needs to happen in an effort to make way for new innovations coming down the track.

Sorry, Car View lovers.

// Spotify